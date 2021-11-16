Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franchise Group worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

