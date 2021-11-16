Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$181.00 and traded as high as C$187.15. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$184.75, with a volume of 383,798 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.00. The company has a market cap of C$35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

