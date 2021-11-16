Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.10. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

