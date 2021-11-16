Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 18,920,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,331,969. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

