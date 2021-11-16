Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $43.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.