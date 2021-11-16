Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

