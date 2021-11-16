Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stake Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

