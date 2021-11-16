FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.