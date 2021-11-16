Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

FRO stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

