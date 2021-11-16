FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368,789 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.