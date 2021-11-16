Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,275 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $241.06.

