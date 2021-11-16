Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 57,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 120,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average is $218.86. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.