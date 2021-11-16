Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,373 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

