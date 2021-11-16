Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,996 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

