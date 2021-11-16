Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,808 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after buying an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

