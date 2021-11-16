Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

