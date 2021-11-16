Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after buying an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

