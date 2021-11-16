Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allstate stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

