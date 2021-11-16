Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 959.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

