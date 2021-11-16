Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 613.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $944,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81.

