Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,800,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.07 and a 1-year high of $264.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

