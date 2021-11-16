Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,383 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.