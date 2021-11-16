Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 927 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

