Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $174.28 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

