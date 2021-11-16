Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of Fulton Financial worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.