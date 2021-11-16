Function X (FX) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $441.42 million and $6.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,329.75 or 0.98113894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.00573366 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

