Furucombo Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $323,220.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

