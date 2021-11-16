FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.24 and a 12 month high of C$41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.