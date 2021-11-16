FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Decreased by B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.