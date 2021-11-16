FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Decreased by Cormark

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.37.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

