FY2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Increased by Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.