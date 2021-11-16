FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

TSE UNS opened at C$22.09 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The stock has a market cap of C$936.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

