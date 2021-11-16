Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 234,205 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $129.03.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

