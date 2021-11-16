GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,310. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

