GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GNT stock remained flat at $$5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

