GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $$5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.