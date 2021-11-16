Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,757. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

