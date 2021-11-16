GAP (GPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GAP (NYSE:GPS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPS stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

