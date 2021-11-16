Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,612 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,970 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

