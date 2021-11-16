Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

PHDG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. 46,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

