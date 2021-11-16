Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,384,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,194. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

