Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49.

