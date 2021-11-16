Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,637,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 766,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after buying an additional 86,960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 718,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,045. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

