Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,516 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.29. 17,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.