Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.09. 7,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

