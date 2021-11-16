GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.44 ($47.57).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €44.50 ($52.35). The stock had a trading volume of 320,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €44.95 ($52.88).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.