Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$20,295.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$20,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,900.66.

On Friday, August 27th, William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$13,124.00.

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.99. 1,055,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

