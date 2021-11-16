Gems Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $401,008.62 and approximately $38,972.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

