Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.24

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.86 million and $252,448.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

