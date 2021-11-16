GenesisX 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $57,297.37 and $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,077,268 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

